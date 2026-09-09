Police say a Tucson man went on a violent spree at his home and a neighboring home, killing a man and injuring three other people, including a 94-year-old woman.
Officers used a Taser to take the suspect, Samuel Thomas Stangl V, into custody, police said.
The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release:
At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, police were called to a home in the 7400 block of East Vuelta Rancho Mesquite, near North Sabino Canyon and East Wrightstown roads.
They found Stangl V, 29, armed with a knife. He and a 94-year-old woman both had stabbing injuries.
Officers then found 58-year-old Samuel Stangl IV in the driveway, dead underneath a vehicle that apparently had crashed into multiple objects in front of the home as well as striking the man who died.
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Police arrested Stangl V after using a Taser.
The suspect and the injured woman were taken to a hospital. Her injuries initially were described as life-threatening but she later stabilized and was expected to survive.
Detectives learned that Stangl V lived with both the 58-year-old and 94-year-old victims, but did not say what their relationships were.
His motive wasn't known, police said.
Additional responding officers went to a home across the street because of a medical alert notification. There they found a 75-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who had minor injuries. The two told police that Stangl V had forced his way into their home and assaulted them.
Stangl V remains hospitalized for his injuries. After he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder/domestic violence, two counts of kidnapping/domestic violence, attempted first-degree murder/domestic violence, 2nd degree burglary and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.