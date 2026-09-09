Prefer us on Google Learn More

Police say a Tucson man went on a violent spree at his home and a neighboring home, killing a man and injuring three other people, including a 94-year-old woman.

Officers used a Taser to take the suspect, Samuel Thomas Stangl V, into custody, police said.

The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release:

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, police were called to a home in the 7400 block of East Vuelta Rancho Mesquite, near North Sabino Canyon and East Wrightstown roads.

They found Stangl V, 29, armed with a knife. He and a 94-year-old woman both had stabbing injuries.

Officers then found 58-year-old Samuel Stangl IV in the driveway, dead underneath a vehicle that apparently had crashed into multiple objects in front of the home as well as striking the man who died.

Police arrested Stangl V after using a Taser.

The suspect and the injured woman were taken to a hospital. Her injuries initially were described as life-threatening but she later stabilized and was expected to survive.

Detectives learned that Stangl V lived with both the 58-year-old and 94-year-old victims, but did not say what their relationships were.

His motive wasn't known, police said.