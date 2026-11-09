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Despite new evidence Pima County prosecutors said could exonerate a Tucson YouTuber imprisoned last month, the man is set to remain behind bars for another two weeks.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Douglas Metcalf, at an emergency hearing Nov. 3, said busyness in his schedule plus legal procedures would keep YouTuber Lane Myers behind bars until at least Nov. 17.

The hearing came after prosecutors received information from a search warrant that showed emails that played a role in Myers' sentencing actually came from the home of the victim, Shannon Walker, and her husband, Tucson city prosecutor Matthew Walker. Matthew Walker was placed on paid leave Nov. 5, pending an investigation into potential misconduct, the city said.

Metcalf said he could not vacate Myers' prison sentence until he was in the courtroom and prosecutors presented evidence.

"The problem is he's in Kingman, Arizona. If he was here (in county jail), it would be a lot faster," Deputy County Attorney Rachel Stiles told Metcalf.

To get Myers to court, Metcalf had to order Stiles to file a document commanding the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to transport Myers from the Kingman prison to the Pima County jail. Though the drive is only about 5 hours, Stiles said the process usually takes two weeks.

She and Mark Resnick asked Metcalf if he could expedite the process, but he said he didn't know how and that his schedule for a hearing was "limited" anyway.

The news of Myers' potential release sent shockwaves through the community of YouTubers who supported Myers and repudiated his sentencing just weeks ago.