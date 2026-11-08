“Universities continue to face complex challenges that are all affected by the geopolitical climate, acts of targeted violence, swatting and hoax threats, sexual violence, student mental health concerns and hazing,” Olson said.

“The overall shift from campus policing is moving from a primarily reactive model to a proactive, prevention-focused approach designed to identify risks, prevent harm and minimize disruptions to campus operations."

Amanda Kraus, UA’s vice president for student affairs, said that to effectively keep students safe, early intervention and prevention are necessary, and that includes understanding changing dynamics and trends.

“We’re seeing help-seeking is on the rise,” Kraus said. “Students are more interested in seeking mental health support, in seeking assistance through the Dean of Students Office at U of A. We’ve seen a 30% increase in care reports from this time last year, our CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) team has seen about a 20% increase in mental health support, and so, we’re taking this as a sign that outreach is important, education is important and trust-building with students is really critical.”

She said reporting on hazing is also increasing because of mandatory training and heightened national attention to the dangers of hazing. Students have more information and awareness of what “concerning behavior” looks like, and they know when to make a report, Kraus said.