The Silverbell Estate community outside of Eloy rallied after news that a 2-year-old girl went missing, including Jay Stewart, who hours later found her in the desert.
Vella Campillo was reported missing around 5 p.m. Nov. 17 after she was last seen in her yard, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced.
Campillo wore nothing but a diaper when she walked away from her home, which prompted an “extensive” search, Sheriff Ross Teeple said at a news conference on Nov. 18.
Drones with heat signatures couldn’t pick up anything because Campillo was too small to produce anything notable, Teeple said.
People had to go out on foot and search for Campillo, and that included Stewart.
Stewart, along with a “caravan” of neighbors from the Silverbell Estate, drove out to the desert to search for the girl, Stewart said.
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He’s lived in the area for many years and is an avid hunter, he said.
Stewart used his tracking skills for any signs of the toddler. He worried about the coyotes, which he had heard off in the distance, he said.
Earlier that night, the moon provided some light, but by midnight it was “pitch black” out in the desert, he said.
“I was going to the washes and working my way down looking for her little footprints,” Stewart said.
He and his wife were searching for about four hours until about 12:15 a.m., when he noticed a wash that led back to Campillo's home, he said.
He looked down at a ditch that was about 3 feet deep and flashed his light at some bushes.
“Vella, Vella,” he called out loud, hoping that if she was nearby, she would hear him.
Suddenly, coming from his left, he heard something, and when he turned the light toward the bush, he saw Campillo.
“I grabbed her, picked her up and then she was like clinging to me,” Stewart said.
Campillo had pebbles on the bottom of her diaper as though she’d been sitting in the bush for some time, Stewart said.
The toddler stayed quiet in those minutes and only uttered the word "phone" while Stewart called the 911 dispatcher to let them know Campillo had been found, he said.
When a sheriff deputy came to grab her, the girl wouldn’t let go of Stewart, body camera footage showed.
Stewart said it was “an act of God” that he was able to find her and that he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to get over the feeling.
“I’m just so blessed to have found that little girl, because there was no way we could go to sleep. There’s no way you could go to a warm house, lay down in your bed, knowing that little girl’s out here,” he said.
Stewart briefly met the girl’s parents, who thanked him “profusely,” he said.
The toddler was later taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution.
This experience makes Stewart want to help with more search and rescues, he said.
“Helping others is the number one feel-good in the world, right?” he said.
Sheriff Teeple gave Stewart a certificate of recognition for his assistance in the search and made him an honorary Search and Rescue Posse member.
“Your actions remind us that every citizen has the power to make a meaningful difference and that sometimes the greatest acts of service come from simply choosing to help,” Teeple said.