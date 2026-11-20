“Vella, Vella,” he called out loud, hoping that if she was nearby, she would hear him.

Suddenly, coming from his left, he heard something, and when he turned the light toward the bush, he saw Campillo.

“I grabbed her, picked her up and then she was like clinging to me,” Stewart said.

Campillo had pebbles on the bottom of her diaper as though she’d been sitting in the bush for some time, Stewart said.

The toddler stayed quiet in those minutes and only uttered the word "phone" while Stewart called the 911 dispatcher to let them know Campillo had been found, he said.

When a sheriff deputy came to grab her, the girl wouldn’t let go of Stewart, body camera footage showed.

Stewart said it was “an act of God” that he was able to find her and that he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to get over the feeling.

“I’m just so blessed to have found that little girl, because there was no way we could go to sleep. There’s no way you could go to a warm house, lay down in your bed, knowing that little girl’s out here,” he said.

Stewart briefly met the girl’s parents, who thanked him “profusely,” he said.

The toddler was later taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution.

This experience makes Stewart want to help with more search and rescues, he said.

“Helping others is the number one feel-good in the world, right?” he said.