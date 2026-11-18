Prefer us on Google Learn More

A four-vehicle crash involving two Waymos has left three people in the hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash took place near the intersection of 20th and Van Buren streets near downtown Phoenix on Nov. 16. Phoenix police and Fire Department crews responded to the call around 11:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Sheree Lee.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while one person had life-threatening injuries, Lee said.

The investigation remains ongoing, although speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash, according to Lee.

Surveillance video from a local business showed a truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashing into the Waymo vehicles that were stopped at an intersection.

In a statement, Waymo spokesperson Mark Lewis said the safety of riders and others on the road is a "top priority."