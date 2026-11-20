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Two children and a woman were killed, and a 1-year-old was injured in a fiery crash Thursday night on Tucson's south side that deputies say was caused by an impaired red light runner.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. when a driver ran a red light at South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The vehicle that was struck was engulfed in flames when deputies nearby on an unrelated call rushed to the scene.

The unidentified 37-year-old woman and two children — ages 11 and 12 — died at the crash scene.

Good Samaritans rescued the 1-year-old from the burning vehicle, the release said. The child was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive, the release said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Huy Vinh Tai, 29, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Tai remained hospitalized Friday morning, but was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment, the release said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.