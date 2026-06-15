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New details have been released in the fatal police shooting of a man by Tucson police in April on the city's south side.

Luis Francisco Torres, 65, was shot and killed by police during a standoff the night of April 10, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, the multi-agency group that investigates local police shootings, said in a news release.

The incident began at about 7:45 p.m. when police responded to a report of a suspicious man near a residence in the 2700 block of South Park Avenue near East 36th Street. Torres, who seemed agitated, was pacing while holding a large knife, the release said.

After trying to deescalate by talking to Torres, police deployed Tasers and pepperball to subdue him. Torres fell onto a fence with the knife still in hand, the release said.

After being Tased a third time, Torres dropped the knife into his lap, and police approached to detain him, the release said.

As police got closer, Torres picked up the knife again. Officer Reyna Flores, a four-year veteran, shot at Torres, the release said.

Police provided first aid at the scene, and Torres was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

The investigation continues.