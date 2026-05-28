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A woman has pleaded guilty to collecting school voucher money from Arizona after she and her child moved from Pima County to Texas, state prosecutors say.

Amanda Elizabeth Maestas pleaded guilty to theft of Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account funds, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Maestas is set for sentencing in Pima County Superior Court on June 26.

In the plea agreement earlier this month she admitted to a count of theft, which will be converted from a low-level felony to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.

Maestas also must pay $28,433.19 in restitution to the state ESA program.

According to the indictment, Maestas continued collecting voucher funds between June 2023 and May 2024 after moving to Texas and knowing residency in Arizona is required to receive state voucher money, the release said.