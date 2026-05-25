One of the most dangerous places for a bicyclist is at an intersection, where turning vehicles pose an extra hazard when they don’t check for cyclists coming, Younes and Von Hagen said.

There are situations where even in the presence of a dedicated bike lane, unless it is protected by barriers, it may still be safest for a cyclist to ride in the road, Von Hagen said. Bike lanes can be risky if they are too narrow, and it’s all too easy for a car to drift or swipe a rider with a side mirror, she said. Bike lanes tend to be where people illegally park, or where garbage cans or accumulating fall leaves pile up.

The team at Rutgers studied driver and cyclist behavior before and after the implementation of a temporary bike lane in New Jersey. Men are generally more likely than women to ride in the street, while women are more likely to ride on the sidewalk, Younes said. When there is a protected lane, with physical barriers or a parking lane between a bike lane and car traffic, use is more universal, and people who are more risk-averse will use it instead of the sidewalk, Younes said.

States and jurisdictions have varying laws on where bicyclists should ride, but in general, car drivers are required to “share the road” with bicyclists and motorcyclists. Most states (35 and Washington, DC, as of 2021) require car drivers to leave at least 3 feet of space when passing a bike.

Ardito, who is retired, said she is hypervigilant about safety while cycling and wears high-visibility gear. But she still chooses to get around by bike as much as she can, and deliberately moved to a neighborhood where she could access most of her essentials that way. When she and her husband go on vacation, they try to visit bike-friendly places like the Netherlands.