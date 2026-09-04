Prefer us on Google Learn More

Police released body-cam footage showing the man arrested in connection with the July downtown Tucson mass shooting being shot by a Tucson police officer.

About 2 a.m. on July 19, police say David Leroy French, 21, opened fire into a crowd near East Congress Street and North Sixth Avenue after an argument between two groups erupted into gunfire.

Surveillance footage shows an armed man running westbound on Congress after firing off multiple rounds.

Officer Tanner Wolverton, a 7-year veteran, heard the gunfire and yelled for the gunman who was running toward him to drop his gun before firing, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, a multi-agency group that investigates local police shootings, said in a video report.

The video shows where the gun fell on Congress Street after the shooting and a wounded French writhing on the sidewalk as more police officers rush to the shooting scene.

Officers immediately rendered aid to French and the nine others who were shot, the report said.

French is facing charges which include two counts of attempt to commit second-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 counts of endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is currently being held without bond at the Pima County jail as he awaits his case management conference scheduled for Sept. 17.