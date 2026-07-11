Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in the 2004 sexual assault of his 14-year-old foster daughter.

In 2004, Tucson police investigated John Lincoln Sperry after the Department of Child Safety reported he had sexually assaulted his foster daughter, the department said in a news release.

After being recently contacted by the woman, now in her 30s, police renewed investigative efforts and ultimately issued a warrant for Sperry's arrest, the release said.

Sperry was arrested Wednesday in Prescott, where he was working as a licensed clinical social worker specializing in sex addiction treatment, the release said.

Sperry was booked into a Prescott area jail on suspicion of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and was to be extradited to Pima County, the release said.