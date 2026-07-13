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A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday in a Bisbee homicide investigation, authorities said.

On July 12, Bisbee police found the body of a man near a homeless campsite south of Highway 92 behind a local business center, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation suggested the death was a homicide. Later Miklejon Nelson was identified as a possible suspect, the release said.

About 11 p.m., Nelson, who is homeless, was located in a residential neighborhood in Bisbee. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Cochise County jail, the release said.

The name of the deceased person has not been released pending family notification.

The investigation continues.