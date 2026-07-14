“This was not mercy,” Crosbie wrote. “My mother’s illness did not make her worthless. Her dementia did not erase her humanity. She still deserved dignity, safety, protection and the right to live.”

Crosbie said that, just weeks before her mother was killed, she saw her mother’s eyes light up when she walked into the room.

Three attempts at ending her life

The case began as a first-degree murder prosecution before Davidson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Crosbie-Davidson had dementia brought on by epilepsy, according to court records.

The couple had lived in California, but Davidson moved her to Arizona in June 2024 and admitted her to Eternal Springs of Gilbert. Prosecutors said Davidson claimed he moved her so she could be closer to the children she had before their marriage and who lived in Arizona.

The two had met in Arizona while teaching before moving to California. They were married for 14 years.

Prosecutors said Davidson drove from California to the Gilbert facility in June 2025 and tried more than once to kill Crosbie-Davidson before she died.

According to prosecutors, Davidson first tried to overdose Crosbie-Davidson with oxycodone pills on June 7, 2025, by grinding them up and mixing them into a frozen dessert. She survived.

Amanda Smuck, who was the memory care director at Eternal Springs of Gilbert when Crosbie-Davidson died, told the judge that Crosbie-Davidson had been awake, happy and singing along to Elvis the morning Davidson arrived.