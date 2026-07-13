"I left the State of Arizona. No state charges were brought," he said.

In 2023, Lechuga moved to Laredo, Texas, and took a job teaching at Texas A&M International University, court records show. Federal agents arrested him there in 2024.

Phoenix FBI Special Agent Emily Steele said in a 2025 criminal complaint that an undercover "online covert employee" purchased five videos with 1350 electronic tokens on an internet exchange site.

Steele said Lechuga was identified in the videos and traced to Phoenix, where three separate reports had been filed years earlier accusing him of molesting five girls. Steele said she confirmed two victims who reported being molested in 2019 were among the girls depicted in the five videos.

Lechuga befriended the families of the girls he targeted, court records show. In one case, he bought a girl a dog and said he would take it back if the girl did not comply with his demands. He also threatened not to let her sing solos and take away instruments, according to court records.

Steele recounted in the complaint how the girl, described as MV1 or Minor Victim 1 in court documents, demanded her mother cut her long hair in 2018. The mother reported Lechuga called and yelled about the haircut, asking why she had done it.

"Lechuga never touched MV1 after she cut her hair," Steele said in the complaint. "MV1 kept her hair cut to her shoulders to this day."

In June 2025, the FBI issued a bulletin asking for the public's help identifying potential victims in Lechuga's case. "The FBI believes he primarily targeted minor female students between the timeframe of 2015 and 2019," according to the bulletin.