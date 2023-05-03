Culver's customers can get a scoop of frozen custard when they make a dollar donation supporting agricultural education on Thursday, May 4.

The ninth annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser, which is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, supports local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations, the company shared in a news release.

Those who donate $1 will receive a single scoop of vanilla, chocolate or Culver's new "How Now Brown Cow" flavor, which is chocolate custard infused with root beer and topped with pieces of chocolate and chocolate cake.

Below are Culver's locations in Tucson:

4810 N. First Ave.

40 S. Broadway Pl.

3070 S. Campbell Ave.

6905 N. Thornydale Rd.

1955 W. Valencia Rd.