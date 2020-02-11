Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ackerley, Eugene, 97, advertising agency founder, Jan. 30, Bring’s.
Amado, Norma G., 85, homemaker, Feb. 5, Carrillo’s.
Brandt Jr., August, 75, automotive mechanic, Feb. 3, Bring’s.
Bunker, David, 85, military officer, Feb. 3, Bring’s.
Citizen, Beatriz, 89, bank loan officer, Feb. 3, Bring’s.
Diaz, Bertha D., 90, homemaker, Feb. 4, Carrillo’s.
Entwistle, Olga, 90, bilingual secretary, Jan. 28, Bring’s.
Ford, Robert, 57, logistics transportation manager, Feb. 4, Bring’s.
Gregoire, Clara, 90, quality control inspector, Feb. 4, Bring’s.
Harper, Anthony, 67, computer technician, Feb. 5, Carrillo’s.
Higgins, Gary D., 68, nurse, Feb. 5, Desert Rose Heather.
Krieser, Valerie, 45, pharmacy technician, Feb. 2, Bring’s.
Rodriguez, Magdalena M., 96, homemaker, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.
Russo, Pamela, 95, homemaker, Jan. 29, Bring’s.
Sakonyi, Catherine J., 59, police officer, Feb. 6, Desert Rose Heather.
Severson, Arthur, 95, operations executive, Feb. 2, Bring’s.
Skieresz, Margaret, 81, homemaker, Feb. 2, Bring’s.
Skinner, Jeanna, 75, insurance office manager, Feb. 5, Bring’s.
Trexler, Marc, 71, civil engineer, Feb. 5, Bring’s.
Vidal, Yolanda R., 67, housekeeper, Feb. 3, Carrillo’s.
Wasler, Armin, 82, chemist, Feb. 4, Bring’s.
Yappel, Marie, 94, dietitian, Feb. 1, Bring’s.