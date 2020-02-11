Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Ackerley, Eugene, 97, advertising agency founder, Jan. 30, Bring’s.

Amado, Norma G., 85, homemaker, Feb. 5, Carrillo’s.

Brandt Jr., August, 75, automotive mechanic, Feb. 3, Bring’s.

Bunker, David, 85, military officer, Feb. 3, Bring’s.

Citizen, Beatriz, 89, bank loan officer, Feb. 3, Bring’s.

Diaz, Bertha D., 90, homemaker, Feb. 4, Carrillo’s.

Entwistle, Olga, 90, bilingual secretary, Jan. 28, Bring’s.

Ford, Robert, 57, logistics transportation manager, Feb. 4, Bring’s.

Gregoire, Clara, 90, quality control inspector, Feb. 4, Bring’s.

Harper, Anthony, 67, computer technician, Feb. 5, Carrillo’s.

Higgins, Gary D., 68, nurse, Feb. 5, Desert Rose Heather.

Krieser, Valerie, 45, pharmacy technician, Feb. 2, Bring’s.

Rodriguez, Magdalena M., 96, homemaker, Feb. 2, Carrillo’s.

Russo, Pamela, 95, homemaker, Jan. 29, Bring’s.

Sakonyi, Catherine J., 59, police officer, Feb. 6, Desert Rose Heather.

Severson, Arthur, 95, operations executive, Feb. 2, Bring’s.

Skieresz, Margaret, 81, homemaker, Feb. 2, Bring’s.

Skinner, Jeanna, 75, insurance office manager, Feb. 5, Bring’s.

Trexler, Marc, 71, civil engineer, Feb. 5, Bring’s.

Vidal, Yolanda R., 67, housekeeper, Feb. 3, Carrillo’s.

Wasler, Armin, 82, chemist, Feb. 4, Bring’s.

Yappel, Marie, 94, dietitian, Feb. 1, Bring’s.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News