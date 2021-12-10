Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Almazan, Allende Ortiz, 75, computer engineer, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.
Blekey, Frances, 89, secretary, Nov. 6, East Lawn.
Carranza, Savannah Marie, 36, teacher, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.
Chambers, Rachel, 65, Air Force, Dec. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Clemens, Kirby Powell, 60, landscaper designer, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.
Dahl, James R., 96, musician, Nov. 28, Sensible Cremation.
Damand, Keith, 70, irrigation technician, Nov. 10, East Lawn.
Davila, Belem C., 91, sales, Dec. 1, Carrillo’s.
Deering, John Michael, 68, financial planner, Nov. 22, Sensible Cremation.
Francis, Grace, 76, medical assistant, Nov. 20, East Lawn.
Goldsberry, Ronald Charles, 85, buyer, Dec. 6, Carrillo’s.
Gonzales, Joseph Anthony, 35, mold technician, Nov. 28, Sensible Cremation.
Guzman, Ester, 96, homemaker, Nov. 17, East Lawn.
Hartman, Ann, 61, homemaker, Nov. 21, East Lawn.
Kelly, Charles B., 53, crusher operator, Nov. 27, Sensible Cremation.
Kim, Young, 90, homemaker, Nov. 19, East Lawn.
Labarr, Margo, 86, travel agent, Nov. 16, Hudgel’s Swan.
Ledezma, Alberto, 34, landscaper, Nov. 23, East Lawn.
Lewis, Texas, 82, truck driver, Nov. 28, Sensible Cremation.
Marks, Stuart, 81, realtor, Nov. 21, East Lawn.
Marsh, Lois, 89, medical office manager, Nov. 23, East Lawn.
Martinez, Ernesto, 76, construction worker, Nov. 24, Sensible Cremation.
McKay, Edward, 80, police officer, Dec. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Perez, Mary Helen, 79, homemaker, Nov. 29, Carrillo’s.
Pratt, Diane, 74, registered nurse, Nov. 15, East Lawn.
Priefer, Dolores, 94, secretary, Nov. 18, East Lawn.
Ramirez, Esperanza V., 64, supervisor, Dec. 2, Carrillo’s.
Ramirez, Louis M., 70, petty officer, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.
Rembert, Jeannette, 84, patient care technician, Nov. 21, East Lawn.
Robles, Rudy R., 78, refrigerator repairman, Dec. 5, Carrillo’s.
Sanchez, Casey Epic, 41, Nov. 5, Tucson Cremation.
Stephens, Grace, 80, hospitality director, Nov. 23, East Lawn.
Tenka, Joseph, 90, landlord, Nov. 25, East Lawn.
Wehage, Jeffrey, 62, entrepreneur, Dec. 1, Sensible Cremation.
Wilkins, Frances, 96, homemaker, Nov. 30, Carrillo’s.