Drexel Heights Fire District hosts first of many mini musters

Firefighter-paramedic Mike Shultz shows second-grader Jose Molina how to use a fire hose during the Drexel Heights Fire District’s Mini Muster at Academy Del Sol school, 7102 W. Valley Crest Place, on Tucson’s far southwest side.

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Drexel Heights Fire District kicked off its 17th year of Mini Muster Madness on Tuesday with students at Academy Del Sol school.

“The program was originally developed in 1987 through a collaboration of Tucson-area teachers and firefighters,” according to Tracy Koslowski of the Drexel Heights Fire District.

The muster is a reward for second-grade students after a series of fire-safety lessons. They also get to practice what they learned. Muster events include the traditional bucket brigade and quickly getting into heavy firefighting gear.

Ruby Gamez and her fellow second-graders get sprayed with water during the Mini Muster. Tuesday’s event gave students the chance to put their fire-safety training into practice.

Second grader Jarizbey Delgado loses a lot of her payload at the head of the bucket brigade, one of the field events at Drexel Heights Fire District’s 17th Mini-Muster at Academy Del Sol, March 3, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

