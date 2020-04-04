Ducey: Trump has approved disaster declaration to help Arizona fight coronavirus

President Trump's approval of a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona has opened the door to additional resources in fighting the coronavirus, Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump!, Ducey said in a tweet. "This will bring more resources & assets to bear in our fight against #COVID19. We’re grateful for the Administration's continued partnership & collaboration."

On Wednesday, Ducey sent a letter asking Trump to accept a declaration that would provide expanded care in mental health as well as legal, food, and other services to low-income Arizonans.

Ducey's office also said it will "supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies."

As of Saturday there were 2,019 known coronavirus cases across all 15 counties in Arizona and 52 confirmed deaths.

“This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever," Ducey said.

