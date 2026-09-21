``It seems clear, after reaching this morning's press release by Senate Republicans transferring this 'investigation to another committee, that our letter was received and read,'' the Democrats said in a separate release.

Quintero said Petersen had nothing to do with the probe, saying he ``empowers committee chairs to make decisions within their areas of responsibility. She also said Hoffman and Farnsworth both chose Gould to serve as special counsel.

As to the transfer from one committee to the other, Quintero said that was Hoffman's decision.

The background

Central to all this is the undisputed fact that David Lujan, appointed by Hobbs to be DCS director in 2023, agreed to boost what it was paying Sunshine to house foster children from $149 a day per bed to $195 and, finally, to $234.

What also is undisputed is that Sunshine gave $100,000 to Hobbs for her inaugural fund shortly after she was elected, making it the second largest contributor beyond the $250,000 provided by Arizona Public Service. Because the event did not cost that much, state law at the time allowed her to use the extra dollars for political purposes.

There were also three donations of $100,000 apiece to the Arizona Democratic Party.

And it was just revealed that Sunshine provided another $150,000 for Hobbs to use in her ``legal defense fund'' to battle past and future lawsuits over her election. But those donations came after the boost in funding to Sunshine.