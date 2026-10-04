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Tucson Unified School District will host four college-prep sessions for K-12 families starting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The “College Academy for Parents,” a collaboration between the University of Arizona Office of Early Academic Outreach and TUSD’s Mexican American student services, aims to educate families on the college-preparation process and strategies to support their student’s timeline to college.

The sessions will take place every Tuesday from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17. The sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Catalina High School. The academy will finish with a “graduation” and campus tour of the University of Arizona.

Families who complete all sessions will be eligible to apply for a scholarship at the University of Arizona. Visit eao.arizona.edu/cap/tusd to register for the four-session course.