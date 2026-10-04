The auditor general said some schools that received high letter grades did not appear to meet the necessary requirements to do so. The report also found that bonus points, which award extra credit to schools based on factors such as a larger percentage of special education students or high graduation rates for vulnerable student groups, potentially inflated schools' letter grades.

The board approved removing bonus points entirely in August. Sean Smith, chief accountability officer for the Arizona Department of Education, said the additional changes to cut scores could result in more schools receiving D and F scores in the future.

New standards may affect 2027 letter grades

The board introduced a new scoring system that will provide individual letter grades for proficiency and growth indicators in addition to the overall letter grade. These two metrics account for 80% of a K-8 school's letter grade and 50% of a high school's summative letter grade.

Ross said growth and proficiency are the dominant accountability measures for a school’s letter grade and will set the tone for the entire system. The board is scheduled to make adjustments to the remaining indicators at an October meeting.

For proficiency, which is measured using state assessment scores, roughly 37% of students in third to eighth grades currently pass state assessments. The board voted to require a school to reach a 40.97% passing rate in order to receive an "A" letter grade.

For high schools, the current passing rate is 35.4%. The board approved a required 37% passing rate to receive an "A" letter grade in proficiency.