Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind may have graduated 25 students who did not meet graduation requirements, a September report from the Arizona Auditor General says.

The school also could not provide background-check documentation for multiple employees and did not efficiently investigate some complaints, which included safety issues, in recent school years, the report showed.

The Arizona Auditor General contracted Sikich CPA LLC, an independent contract auditor, to assess ASDB’s student outcomes and operations in a performance report. The 180-page report that resulted found the agency may have graduated students it shouldn’t have, could not provide background-check documentation for multiple employees and did not efficiently investigate some complaints, which included safety issues, in recent school years.

Sikich’s review of a sample of 40 ASDB graduates from the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years found that 25 of the graduates’ student records did not contain sufficient evidence that they met all graduation requirements.

According to the report, five students did not complete a required civics exam, 14 students received credit for unapproved substitute courses, and six students fell under both areas.

The report also says ASDB did not maintain consistent records of graduates in the two school years, risking the misreporting of student information. One Arizona Department of Education report showed ASDB had graduated 53 students in the two school years, whereas another report showed that 63 students graduated, the report says.