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Tucson Unified School District will host a virtual community engagement meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, to go over possible school closures and consolidations.

The district posted an RSVP link Thursday on its social media pages after three in-person engagement meetings took place the week prior.

The interactive meetings aim to outline why the changes are necessary and gather community concerns and feedback, according to the district. The superintendent and reconfiguration committee, made of 31 Tucson community members, will use the feedback in shaping its plan moving forward.

TUSD has not publicly announced any schools up for closure or changes, but Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said last month the district will likely make changes to 10 schools.

The virtual community engagement meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit trst.in/SAWnFy to RSVP.