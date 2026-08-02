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Eithan Moss, a Sonoran Science Academy student, took third place nationally at the RTX Invention Convention.

His invention, the Cooling Box, is a device that cools rooms using only sunlight and no electricity.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the creativity, determination, and problem-solving mindset that we strive to cultivate in every student,” said Anthony Brown, SSA’s marketing manager, in an email statement.

He said Moss drew inspiration from naturally engineered termite mounds of Central Africa and the solar chimney systems used in Zimbabwe.

“His vision was to develop a simple, affordable, and scalable way to help cool rooms in low-income homes, making a meaningful difference for families facing extreme heat and limited resources,” Brown said. “This recognition extends far beyond an award. It demonstrates the incredible impact young innovators can have when they are encouraged to think critically, embrace curiosity, and design solutions that improve lives.”