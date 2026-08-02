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Tucson Unified School District’s blue-collar union secured a list of wins in its latest contract negotiations.

The TUSD governing board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with about 25 new agreements and changes, said Nick Bruno, the lead negotiator on the deal and a TUSD bus driver.

He said the new contract has given workers “more faith in the union process” and “brought more strength to TUSD — pride in where we work.”

Some of the agreements include a new $200 safety footwear allowance, a shift differential raise from $0.55 to $1 over two years and out-of-class pay increased from $2.75 to $3.50 per hour. They also gained two paid bereavement days, at least two paid in-service or professional development days a year, expanded technology access, longer notice before disciplinary meetings, stronger surveillance protections and expanded layoff protections.

“We really were trying our best to include as many of our members' input as possible,” Bruno said. “I think that's given a lot of people more faith both in the union process in general and in terms of bringing democracy to the workplace.”