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Ten Southern Arizona high school graduates are positioned for careers in the aerospace industry after completing a five-week pipeline program that earned them college coursework and a guaranteed interview with Raytheon.

The program, launched by the JTED Foundation, was open to career and technical education graduates from Pima JTED member school districts looking for their next step after high school, according to a news release.

The group included graduates from Amphitheater, Vail, Sunnyside, Marana and Sahuarita Unified School Districts who took part in precision manufacturing, automotive, welding, construction, law and public safety and business management programs.

“These graduates worked hard, showed commitment and proved that with the right training and support, local talent can step directly into high-impact roles in advanced manufacturing,” Adrian Verduzco, vice president of Capacity Growth Office, Manufacturing and Quality at Raytheon, said in the release. “This program is an investment in our community. By working together with Pima JTED and Pima Community College, we’ve created a model that supports students, strengthens local industry and builds the next generation of skilled manufacturing professionals.”