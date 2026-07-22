While ASDB has not publicly commented on its next course of action, Ahumada said she would be hesitant to send her daughter to the state school for the blind even if it was an option.

“A lot of the teachers that were there aren't there anymore,” she said. “I would love my daughter to be back into her school where she thrived, but in the same sense they would have to change the board … Their superintendent Annette (Reichman), she would have to be fired in order for me to have my daughter go back.”

Ahumada’s daughter, Monroe Stockton, said she felt the state’s late acknowledgment of the violation is both too little, too late and a small form of justice.

“Where was this information before, like when it just happened?” Stockton said. “It's too late now. I mean, kids have probably found out where they’re going to go now, and some people have had to move, and it's just not right.”

Derrall Peach, who will be sending his daughter to the private Tucson School for the Blind following the transition out of ASDB, said even if ASDB brought back its school for the blind, he would worry about retaliation from administration.

“It doesn’t feel safe or comfortable,” Peach said. “It definitely put a really bad taste in our mouth, and at this point, I think the Tucson School for the Blind is going to be our option.

"We don't know what that (ASDB) administration is going to be like again, and I feel like there'll be retaliation against our kids, honestly, with the way they dealt with everything. So it doesn't feel safe to go back to that.”