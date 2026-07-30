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A new interim principal has been appointed to Pueblo High School amid an investigation into the school’s former principal, Frank Rosthenhausler.

Alma Mejia-Garcia, an assistant principal last year, will take the reins of the school. The Tucson Unified School District governing board unanimously approved Mejia-Garcia for the role at its Tuesday meeting.

"I take my place in this family with great responsibility, and I look forward to building upon the important work and legacy of those who have served before me," Mejia-Garcia told the governing board Tuesday. "To my Pueblo family, I may not have all the answers. But I can assure you, that I will always show up with sincere and unwavering commitment, to doing what is best for our students."

The administrative change came after several staffers at Pueblo asked for the removal of the principal after alleging a pattern of sexism, intimidation and retaliation.

More than a dozen current and former teachers, a student and a former student presented the board with a list of grievances against Rosthenhausler in June. Rosthenhausler had been principal at Pueblo, 3500 S. 12th Ave., for eight years, and is now on administrative leave.

Jeanette Rupel, a freshman English teacher at Pueblo, told the Star on Thursday she felt hopeful for the upcoming school year with new leadership, but was afraid of Rosthenhausler coming back from administrative leave and facing “all the same issues again, and we'll have the retaliation that he's known for.”