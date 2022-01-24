Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at Tucson school

Tucson Country Day Charter School staff is working with authorities in the search for those responsible for vandalism that has cost the school thousands of dollars in damage.

A fire was reported at the school Saturday evening, Principal Jordan Krause said Monday. When emergency authorities and school personnel arrived at the school, 9239 E. Wrightstown Road, they found a fleet of school vans on fire, graffiti on school buildings, and other broken property, including water fountains and a refrigerator.

“We are in the process of sharing with (Tucson Police Department) some surveillance footage that we were able to capture on our campus, but at this point, no suspects,” Krause said.

He said four out of five of the school vans were destroyed in the fire. Given that the vans were old models with a lot of mileage, administrators did not expect to receive much from insurance coverage.

The loss of the vans means students cannot be taken on field trips or to school sporting events, said Tim Hall, the school’s athletic director. The school was planning to rent a couple of vans this week so that students could still participate in sporting events this week, he said.