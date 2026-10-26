Cook, a lead petitioner on both INA efforts, comes from a family that has farmed in southeastern Arizona for generations. He grew up in nearby Willcox.

After some time out of state, he returned to the region in 1999 to find that its once-vibrant cotton industry was mostly gone. Groundwater levels had fallen so far that pumping water for cotton was no longer economical. What remained, he said, were higher-value crops like pecans and pistachios that could justify the higher pumping costs.

When Cook started planting near Bowie, there were only four or five other farmers in the area, so it was relatively easy to informally limit expansion and pumping, he said. When he and his partners bought land to expand their operations, they planted less than half of it, intentionally leaving the rest unfarmed.

But as nut prices increased around 2015, growers from places like California—where sweeping groundwater regulations had been approved the previous year—started looking to Arizona’s largely unregulated basins for places to expand.

Cook underestimated how attractive even less desirable farmland would become to growers, even as one of his partners urged him to buy certain parcels to keep them from being planted.

“I told him: ‘No, no, no, there’s no way anyone in their right mind would buy that and plant it,” he recalled. “‘Anyone that’s going to make that kind of capital investment is going to do their homework.’”

“Well, he was right, and I was wrong,” he said.