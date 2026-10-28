Out of the spotlight

While Chávez was recruiting, going on well-publicized hunger strikes and being embraced by liberal lawmakers and celebrities, the diminutive, college-educated Huerta handled negotiating with growers, lobbying legislators and other business for the UFW.

She was arrested more than 20 times, subjected to death threats and other harassment. She suffered broken ribs and a damaged spleen when beaten by baton-wielding San Francisco police in a 1988 protest against the policies of George H.W. Bush during his presidential campaign.

In an interview with PBS in 2012, before the assault accusations against Chávez came to light, Huerta said she had been fine with him taking the spotlight as she wanted to focus on helping people rather than gaining fame.

"He said, 'One of us is going to have to be the spokesperson. Are you all right if I'm the spokesperson?' Of course, I said yes."

Standing up

Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico, to a Mexican immigrant family, and spent much of her youth in Stockton, California, after her parents divorced. Her father was a miner, laborer, union activist and state lawmaker; her mother raised three children while buying and running a hotel for low-income people in Stockton.

Huerta's mother instilled a spirit of activism in her daughter. Huerta was into her second marriage when she became a schoolteacher, but that career did not last long.

"I couldn't stand seeing kids come to class hungry and needing shoes," she said. "I thought I could do more by organizing farmworkers than by trying to teach their hungry children."