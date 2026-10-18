With a little more ambition, you can even create your own miniature water system. A 1,000 square-foot roof in Tucson that receives 10 inches of rain a year — just under the city’s annual average — can help you collect over 6,000 gallons of water in a properly installed cistern. (The city will offer you a rebate for that, as well.) This rainwater can replace the tap water you use for watering plants, suppressing dust and other outdoor purposes. Combining rainwater harvesting with rain gardens (or mini basins) in your yard can reduce your outdoor water use even more. With the right treatment and filtration, you can drink and wash with this water, as well.

We understand that these changes can be costly and a little unfair. That’s why we also recommend demanding action and information from your representatives as a drought resilience strategy. As Tucson’s water faces issues ranging from federal cuts to water contamination, it’s more important than ever for officials to be clear-eyed about the new reality, and for you to demand that clarity.

Tucson is taking a step in that direction, with the mayor last month requesting a series of town hall meetings to inform the public about the region’s hydrologic position.

The city must follow through with this pledge. State and federal officials — who, in different ways, are just as responsible for your water supply — should follow suit. But it’s also incumbent upon you to be a responsible water user. Even if all you’re worried about is your water bill, you can have conversations in your household and neighborhood about how water is used, where it comes from, and where it goes when it hits the drain.