Methodology

To identify Arizona agencies that searched Flock’s network without holding their own paid contracts, AZCIR analyzed audit logs published by the website Have I Been Flocked, which compiles and publishes Flock audit logs obtained through public records requests. Agencies appear in the logs if they conducted at least one search of Flock’s network.

AZCIR checked each Arizona agency listed on the site for a Flock camera contract, identifying eight agencies that had searched the network without one. We contacted each agency to determine how it gained access, and obtained either a memorandum of understanding or an explanation of the arrangement. Because Have I Been Flocked secured records from just a fraction of agencies using Flock, others may have accessed the network without contracts but are not reflected in AZCIR’s findings.

To count the number of the searches, AZCIR analyzed audit logs from the eight agencies identified. The records contained extensive duplication: A single search could appear a dozen times, or once in the log of each agency whose cameras were searched.

AZCIR treated records as the same search when they matched on five fields: time of the search, the agency and officer searching, the stated reason for the search and the number of agency camera networks searched. To test the matches, AZCIR confirmed that no search it counted once included two different license plates or appeared in a single agency’s log under two different officers. The estimates still almost certainly undercount the full extent of searches since the available logs do not cover every agency using Flock’s network.