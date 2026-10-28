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WASHINGTON — One week from a midterm election dominated by affordability concerns, President Donald Trump joked that the $5,000 dividend checks he's offered to Americans for their votes wouldn't pay for much at the pricey Mar-a-Lago resort he owns.

Trump discussed the private resort's expensive menu at an Oct. 27 midterm campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas as he urged Americans to spend the $5,000 he's promised them — conditioned on Republicans keeping control of the House and Senate — in the United States, not overseas.

"Go to Florida, go to any one of our great places," Trump said. "You could even come to Mar-a-Lago. I said it the other night. You'll be my guest at Mar-a-Lago. The problem is that for $5,000, the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I'm not even sure you could buy that. No, don't go there. That's not a good place if you're price conscious."

Much of the crowd laughed in response.

If Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm election, Trump has vowed his administration will send $5,000 checks to all American adults. The offer, panned by Democrats and even some MAGA allies as a bribe for votes, would cost an estimated $1.3 trillion and require congressional action.

A Pew Research Center poll this month found 60% Americans say they don't have enough income to lead the life they want and 70% say they have cut back on extra spending such as eating out.

Yet despite the economy and cost-of-living topping the concerns of voters, Trump throughout the midterm campaign has touted the strength of the economy and mocked "affordability" as a term manufactured by Democrats.