EPA fines Asarco for hazardous dust at Arizona smelter

The Environmental Protection Agency fined copper mining giant Asarco $33,000 this week for failing to live up to a federally mandated dust control plan.

The plan was aimed at reducing emissions of lead, coarse dust and other hazardous air pollutants from its Hayden smelter about 70 miles north of Tucson.

That plan was central to a 2015 settlement reached between the EPA and Tucson-based Asarco that resolved a long list of federal Clean Air Act violations, the agency said.

The releases were of "fugitive" dust, which is released to the air due to mechanical disturbance of soil, and isn’t discharged in a confined stream.

“Controlling fugitive dust is critical to minimizing hazardous air pollutants in nearby communities,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest director of enforcement and compliance assurance, in announcing the fine. “EPA will continue holding companies accountable for complying with the terms of settlements reached with the agency.”

Asarco spokeswoman Amy Veek didn’t return a phone call or an email from the Star seeking comment on the fine.