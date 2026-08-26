A 1-on-1 with Elizabeth Lee will be available for playback this afternoon at 4 p.m.
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RECORDING: 2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Congressional District 5
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Arizona congressional district 7 candidates Adelita Grijalva and Daniel Butierez Sr. will debate tonight.
Two members of the Tucson city council say they will not be seeking re-election next year.
The intersection of East Fifth Street and North Alvernon Way to close for the weekend beginning Friday for ongoing road construction.
The Pima County Supervisors on Tuesday approved $122,000 in county funds to the Southern Arizona Education Council. It also implemented new ac…
Swimming laps at City of Tucson pools will now cost up to $30 a month with a new monthly pass system starting in just a few weeks.