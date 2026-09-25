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Last month, city officials told a Star columnist writing about Tucson’s economy that lagging sales tax revenue figures were due largely to broader economic factors not specific to Tucson.

We were skeptical and asked officials from a half-dozen Arizona cities and the state for sales-tax figures to see whether Tucson’s drift was an anomaly or typical. Figures came in too late for comparison and publication, but they are revealing.

Tucson’s sales-tax revenue rose relatively fast from 2021 through 2024, then dropped by about 1% from fiscal year 2024 to 2025. And the projections are that it dropped about 2.4% from fiscal 2025 to 2026, although the figures were not yet finalized.

Tucson Chief Financial Officer Anna Rosenberry cited three big factors for revenue leveling off since January 2025: Decreased international travel, the imposition of new tariffs, and overall economic uncertainty.

“The economic uncertainty in society is hard to work against,” city spokesman Andrew Squire chimed in.

But we wondered if that was just an excuse for an underperforming city. Three Arizona municipalities and the state responded to our inquiries by providing sales tax figures for comparison to Tucson.

It turns out Tucson’s trends have been pretty typical when compared with Oro Valley, Marana, Mesa and the state of Arizona. All of the jurisdictions had big sales-tax revenue increases in 2022. Tucson’s increase was 11.6%; Mesa’s was 19%; Oro Valley’s was 27%; Marana’s was 11%; and the state’s was 17.2%.