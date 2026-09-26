But City Attorney Roi Lusk said he is “comfortable with what happened,” because the purpose of the newsletter was to provide readers with a place to read the full ballot measure and information about it.

The linked page now includes 11 endorsements of Prop. 421, but were not added until after the Aug. 31 edition went out, Lusk said.

The newsletter link was taken down for “an abundance of caution,” Lusk told the crowd during a call to the audience.

Similar concerns raised in 2002

A political gadfly named John Kromko, a frequent plaintiff against the city and head of the Tucson Traffic Justice campaign that ended the use of red-light cameras in Tucson, sued for a similar issue in 2002, when the city had two ballot measures for a half-cent sales tax and a transportation plan up to voters that fall.

He claimed the city and the city manager had improperly used city resources by distributing two pamphlets, television and radio ads, and hosting a website with proposition information Kromko argued was in favor of passing both propositions.

“This campaign clearly influences the voters. It “educates” the voters that the transportation plan is good for them,” Kromko wrote in his complaint.

In April 2002, a Pima County trial court upheld some of Kromko’s claims and said the city could no longer distribute one pamphlet, one of the TV ads, and three of the webpages the court found were likely to influence the election outcome.