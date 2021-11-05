Justice Department: Legal and factual errors invalidate Arizona's challenge to mandate

DeMott said such claims are legally valid only when people in each group are similarly situated. And that clearly isn't the case here, he said.

"U.S. citizens who are not federal employees, federal contractors, or covered contractor employees are not subject to these executive orders,'' DeMott said. More to the point, he said, if there are people in this country who are not citizens but happen to work for federal contractors, they are subject to the vaccination requirement.

"There is therefore no basis to conclude that the orders discriminate on the basis of the national origin or alienage,'' he said.

The pleadings come as Brnovich, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, filed another lawsuit Friday challenging the administration's related orders requiring that all employees in companies with 100 or more workers be vaccinated. That will be subject to a separate legal proceeding.

Brnovich contends presidential power does not extend to telling people they have to be vaccinated.

DeMott said the president does have a legitimate interest. "The pandemic will not end until safe and effective vaccines are broadly administered across the population,'' he told U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi. "Yet as of this week, only 69% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated.''