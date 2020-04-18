'Kiss jaguars goodbye' in Arizona if border wall cuts off access from Mexico

Spangle said that without seeing a design for the crossings or knowing their size or how many would be built, he would be pretty skeptical of their feasibility for allowing jaguars through.

“We don’t know if a jaguar would find a small hole or use it if they did find it. They go where they go.”

Spangle didn’t speak out much on the wall on the job

Spangle’s comments contrast with his past stances on the wall. He didn’t speak out much on it while on the job, telling the Star that when he started his job back in 2002, “we weren’t asked to consult on any of that stuff.”

Under President Trump, before Spangle retired in March 2018, “there was nothing for us officially to comment on because there was no formal” review allowed of the wall’s impacts, he said. “We pretty much were ordered to refer any border wall inquiries to public affairs in Washington. We just stayed away from it.”

At the same time, he said, he’s sure that at some point he was asked publicly about the wall, “and I explained that fragmentation is one of our biggest problems wildlife faces. Further fragmentation (by the wall) imperils them, for sure.”

Real ID Act laid the groundwork for wall in jaguar habitat