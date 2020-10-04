McSally, Kelly: Similar backgrounds, wildly different views

“I mean there’s only one metric you need to look at on this: We have 4% of the world’s population, and we have more than 20% of the fatalities from COVID-19,” Kelly said. “That’s not a good record.”

On leading by example and the politics of masks

Without mentioning McSally or Trump by name, Kelly also criticized leaders for politicizing the use of masks and other safety measures, calling it a missed opportunity to protect people.

“If we could have gotten everyone in Washington, D.C., on day one to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to set the best example possible, we’re going to wear a mask all the time, we’re going to encourage everyone to socially distance, wash their hands and then we’re going to work really hard to get to a vaccination,’ I don’t think we’d be over 200,000 deaths right now,” Kelly said.

McSally blamed “draconian” lockdown restrictions in some places for stoking frustration and pushback against masks, though she said she has been vocal in encouraging their use and wearing them herself in public settings.

“I’m just telling you what I’m doing,” she said. “I think everybody needs to set the example for each other and use common sense.”