Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is seeking additional volunteers to deliver meals to homebound adults this summer.
The volunteers are needed to deliver up to eight meal trays one day a week, Mondays through Fridays. The delivery window is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can attend a new volunteer orientation in Tucson on either March 28, April 9 or April 25.
Call program director Stephanie Swift at 622-1600 for more information and to RSVP.
Mobile Meals volunteers deliver nearly 100,000 meals each year to homebound adults throughout Pima County.
For more information, go to www.mobilemealssoaz.org