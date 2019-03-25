Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is seeking additional volunteers to deliver meals to homebound adults this summer.

The volunteers are needed to deliver up to eight meal trays one day a week, Mondays through Fridays. The delivery window is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering can attend a new volunteer orientation in Tucson on either March 28, April 9 or April 25.

Call program director Stephanie Swift at 622-1600 for more information and to RSVP.

Mobile Meals volunteers deliver nearly 100,000 meals each year to homebound adults throughout Pima County.

For more information, go to www.mobilemealssoaz.org

