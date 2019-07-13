Moon-landing memories from Star readers
AP Photo/NASA, file

Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.

In the summer of 1969, I was working as the tennis pro at Schloss Fuschl, a five-star resort, once the hunting lodge for the archbishops of Salzburg, and during WW II the HQ for von Ribbentrop, Hitler's foreign minister. Several male staff members (all Austrians) approached me the night of Neil Armstrong's walk: "Only the Americans would be crazy enough to try to land when the moon is ¼ full!" We all got a good laugh.

Tom Wheeler

