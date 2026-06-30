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A 66-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the Bear Canyon Trail in Sabino Canyon, authorities say.

A 9-1-1 wireless hang-up/rescue call came in about 7:30 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The department's search and rescue deputies and members of the Rural Metro Fire Department responded.

Deputies determined a hiker had called 9-1-1 after finding a person who was possibly deceased about 1.5 miles from the trailhead. When deputies arrived, they found the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Due to the remote location and extreme heat, she was hoisted from the area with the help of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office helicopter, the news release said.

The Pima County medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

The woman's name has not been released, pending notification of her family.