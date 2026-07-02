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Subscriber Exclusive — Unlocked This Weekend Courtesy of Tucson Appliance.

A California manufacturer of tiles, pavers and brick veneers is expanding into Tucson.

Arto Brick bought the 123,394-square-foot former Sam Levitz building at 3430 E. 36th St. from 36th & Palo Verde Investors for $8.6 million.

The Gardena, Calif., company makes handmade ceramic, porcelain and concrete tiles and brick veneers. Its products are used for flooring and walls in both residential and commercial projects.

Stephen Cohen and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller. Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Arto Brick was founded in California in 1966.

Visit arto.com for more information.

The Sam Levitz building has been vacant since the fall of 2024, when the company abruptly closed after 71 years in business.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• EMZ Improvement LLC bought the 12-unit Sheraton Arms Apartments at 2950-2972 E. Fifth St. from CIG Sheraton LLC for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

• Damarco III LLC bought the 9-unit Jo-El Apartments at 1719 E. Blacklidge Drive from JO-EL Apartments LLC for $760,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, Principals, with Picor, represented both parties.