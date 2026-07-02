A California manufacturer of tiles, pavers and brick veneers is expanding into Tucson.
Arto Brick bought the 123,394-square-foot former Sam Levitz building at 3430 E. 36th St. from 36th & Palo Verde Investors for $8.6 million.
The Gardena, Calif., company makes handmade ceramic, porcelain and concrete tiles and brick veneers. Its products are used for flooring and walls in both residential and commercial projects.
Stephen Cohen and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller. Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
Arto Brick was founded in California in 1966.
Visit arto.com for more information.
The Sam Levitz building has been vacant since the fall of 2024, when the company abruptly closed after 71 years in business.
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Other local commercial activity includes:
• EMZ Improvement LLC bought the 12-unit Sheraton Arms Apartments at 2950-2972 E. Fifth St. from CIG Sheraton LLC for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
• Damarco III LLC bought the 9-unit Jo-El Apartments at 1719 E. Blacklidge Drive from JO-EL Apartments LLC for $760,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, Principals, with Picor, represented both parties.
• Rozanna Ramirez Corp., dba Desert Beauty Salon, leased 1,733 square feet at Montesa Plaza, 50 S. Houghton Road, from Larsen Baker. The landlord was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Michelle Ward.
• Chaparral Group Inc., dba Home Care Assistance of Tucson, leased 1,657 square feet at Ina Corporate Center, 3275 W. Ina Road, from CALDOR Investments of Arizona LLC. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson, represented the tenant.
• Zenith Vape leased 1,204 square feet of retail space at Eastpoint Marketplace, 6970 E. 22nd St., from Tucson Newcrest LLC. Dave Hammack and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com