Moon landing memories: Armstrong's words broadcast on airplane's intercom

Following a European business trip, I was returning to San Francisco from Copenhagen via Scandinavian Airlines. The Captain told us that we would be following a more northerly than usual route and would pass over the magnetic north pole. As we were flying at 30,000 or more feet over the pole, the Captain switched the message from the moon to the plane's intercom, so we all heard the "One small step for mankind" speech on the intercom.