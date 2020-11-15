New Arizona law prompts Pima County prosecutors to drop some marijuana cases

Pima County's top prosecutor said not much will change locally with the pending legalization of small amounts of marijuana in Arizona.

For years, local law enforcers have hardly ever made arrests solely for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana – the amount about to become legal for adults 21 and older under Proposition 207, County Attorney Barbara LaWall said.

Possession charges "almost always" are filed only when someone is being arrested for other more serious crimes, LaWall said in an email interview.

As a result, only a handful of possession cases are before the local courts and those will be dropped when the new ballot initiative takes effect, she said.

Some are for possession of cannabis concentrates such as wax and hashish, which also will become legal in small amounts up to 5 grams.

"Prop. 207 won't change a great deal regarding law enforcement or prosecution here in Pima County," LaWall wrote.

"Despite the ballot initiative folks' claims to the contrary, Pima County law enforcement does not spend their time policing small-time, low-level marijuana crime. They have always focused on far more pressing crime issues," she said.