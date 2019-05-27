Tucson Youth Music Center
Mission: The music center, a program of the Symphony Women’s Association, offers weekly music instruction, with loaner instruments/music to underserved and at-risk children at no cost.
Wish list: Musical instruments: violins, violas, flutes, clarinets, guitars, trumpets, electronic keyboards, Orff instruments; music supplies: sturdy music stands, tuners, strings, metronomes, rosin, mouthpieces; office supplies, copier paper, three-hole folders and binders; in-kind catering services for receptions after student recitals; sponsoring a student by donating to the scholarship fund; building fund donations.
Address: 8 E. 15th St., Tucson, AZ 85701; 882-6653; email: tswainfo@gmail.com, tymcparentsgroup@gmail.com
The Shyann Kindness Project
Mission: Putting smiles on challenged children’s faces by teaching kindness and anti-bullying and providing unexpected gifts.
Wish list: New toys and games for children and teens of all ages; gift cards so teens can buy their own clothing and toiletries; school supplies for all grades.
Address: Donations can be dropped off at 120 S. Houghton Road, Suite 138-237; 449-3096; www.Shyannkindness.org
BizELife
Mission: Advancing the entrepreneurial mindset for all stages to start a business or profession and promote giving to those in need.
Wish list: New electric toothbrushes, sturdy paper plates and utensils.
Address: By appointment only for goods or services; (480) 438-0047.