 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Tucson announces 'indefinite' closure; Pima County to decide park's future
featured

Old Tucson announces 'indefinite' closure; Pima County to decide park's future

Old Tucson Studios has been a landmark in Pima County, with more than 400 movies and commercial videos having been filmed there

Visitors pass the Grand Palace Hotel at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Pima County announced the attraction has been indefinitely closed and it will begin working on a plan for its future.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Old Tucson announced Tuesday that it will remain closed indefinitely because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and will relinquish responsibility for the park to Pima County next week.

Starting Sept. 14, the county "will begin working on a new plan for the park’s future," and will "seek ideas from potential operators and lessors about what Old Tucson could be in the future," according to a news release.

“The decision to close Old Tucson indefinitely due to COVID-19 was made with a heavy heart. We know how important Old Tucson is to our community, guests and employees,” Old Tucson General Manager Terry Verhage said in a statement. “We did everything possible to keep our loyal fans safe when we were open, but the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where Old Tucson could no longer stay in business.”

Old Tucson Studios has been a landmark in Pima County, with more than 400 movies and commercial videos having been filmed there.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ramón Valadez said the county "will endeavor to preserve and honor" the park's film history.

“Old Tucson is a cultural and historic icon, not only for Pima County and Arizona, but for the country. A huge part of our nation’s film history is embedded in the land and scenic vistas of the Tucson Mountains. Whatever the park’s future may be, the county will endeavor to preserve and honor that history,” he said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One-room schoolhouse northeast of Tucson in 1956

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News