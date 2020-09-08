Old Tucson announces 'indefinite' closure; Pima County to decide park's future

Old Tucson announced Tuesday that it will remain closed indefinitely because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and will relinquish responsibility for the park to Pima County next week.

Starting Sept. 14, the county "will begin working on a new plan for the park’s future," and will "seek ideas from potential operators and lessors about what Old Tucson could be in the future," according to a news release.

“The decision to close Old Tucson indefinitely due to COVID-19 was made with a heavy heart. We know how important Old Tucson is to our community, guests and employees,” Old Tucson General Manager Terry Verhage said in a statement. “We did everything possible to keep our loyal fans safe when we were open, but the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where Old Tucson could no longer stay in business.”

Old Tucson Studios has been a landmark in Pima County, with more than 400 movies and commercial videos having been filmed there.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ramón Valadez said the county "will endeavor to preserve and honor" the park's film history.